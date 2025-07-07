The Belgian midfielder has joined on a five-year deal and has already impressed Le Bris with his maturity and hunger

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris believes new signing Noah Sadiki has the potential to make an immediate impact at the Stadium of Light.

Sadiki, 20, became the Black Cats’ third signing of the summer on Friday, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée and Habib Diarra. The Belgian youth international has signed a five-year deal with the club. A product of RSC Anderlecht’s academy, Sadiki made over 40 appearances for Union Saint-Gilloise last season, gaining experience in both the Belgian Pro League and European competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris, speaking to the club website, praised the youngster’s technical quality, tactical awareness and mentality. “What stood out immediately was his composure on the ball, his ability to manage rhythm, and the maturity in his decision-making,” he said. “He’s a player who can make a difference for Sunderland. That level of experience at such a young age is rare.”

Sadiki arrives as a versatile midfield option capable of operating in various roles. “He can operate as a holding midfielder, as part of a double pivot, or even in slightly different roles,” Le Bris continued. “Our team can benefit from having different players with different qualities, and that’s definitely one of his strengths.”

The Frenchman also praised Sadiki’s character off the pitch, highlighting his ambition and intelligence during their early conversations. “We had some very open conversations,” he added. “He was clear about his desire to keep progressing, to work hard and to prove himself at the highest level. He asked the right questions, he’s a smart guy and you could tell he had a real hunger to contribute from day one.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadiki’s arrival strengthens a Sunderland midfield undergoing significant transformation this summer, with Le Bris shaping a new-look core ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Speaking after sealing his move to Wearside, Sadiki said: “I want to thank everyone for welcoming me to Sunderland. This is a huge Club, but what convinced me was speaking to the people. They spoke about the history, what they want to build, and their belief in the part that I can play. I will bring duels, forward runs, passion, and track back. Above all else, I want to win – and I carry this desire with me every time I step onto the field. This is my team now, and I’m really happy with my decision.”

In other news, Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche has joined Aberdeen on loan for the 2025–26 season. The 22-year-old will link up with the Scottish Premiership side as they aim to build on last season’s fifth-place finish and compete in Europe. Aouchiche, who signed for Sunderland from FC Lorient in September 2023, has made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists. The former Paris Saint-Germain and AS Saint-Étienne playmaker also featured 12 times during a loan spell at Portsmouth in the second half of last season.