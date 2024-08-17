Sunderland return to Championship action on Sunday lunchtime when Sheffield Wednesday visit the Stadium of Light (12.30pm kick off).
The Black Cats started their campaign with an excellent 2-0 win away at Cardiff City last Saturday and though they were beaten by Preston North End in the Carabao Cup during the week, the return to a more familiar side should lead to an improved performance. Wednesday will pose a stern test, however, beating Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on opening day to provide further evidence that they are a force to be reckoned with under Danny Rohl. Here’s the side we think head coach Regis Le Bris will select, as well as his likely substitutes...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Started the campaign well at Cardiff, with one excellent save from Dimitrios Goutas early on key to the end result. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
2. RB - Trai Hume
Produced a typically solid display on opening day up against a strong opponent in Chris Willock. With Timothee Pembele left out of the two matchday squads so far this season, there's currently very little pressure on his place. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
Club captain has a vital role in Dan Ballard's absence and did well at Cardiff, even getting on the scoresheet early on. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. CB - Aji Alese
Really grew into the game at Cardiff and was particularly impressive as the hosts raised the pressure in the second half. No doubt about his place this weekend as a result. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
