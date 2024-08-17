The Black Cats started their campaign with an excellent 2-0 win away at Cardiff City last Saturday and though they were beaten by Preston North End in the Carabao Cup during the week, the return to a more familiar side should lead to an improved performance. Wednesday will pose a stern test, however, beating Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on opening day to provide further evidence that they are a force to be reckoned with under Danny Rohl. Here’s the side we think head coach Regis Le Bris will select, as well as his likely substitutes...