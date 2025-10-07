Régis Le Bris answers Dan Ballard question as he weighs up big Sunderland dilemma

Sunderland face a crucial game against Wolves after the international break

Régis Le Bris will consider bringing Dan Ballard back into the Sunderland starting XI after the international break after the defender impressed again at Manchester United.

Ballard lost his place in the starting XI after suffering a groin injury early in the 2-0 defeat to Burnley in August, with summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete forming a formidable partnership in his absence. Ballard has featured as a substitute in Sunderland's last three fixtures as a substitute, and has made a positive impact in all of them. Le Bris turned to Ballard inside the first half at Old Trafford after watching his team go 2-0 down, bringing off winger Simon Adingra and moving to a back three.

Le Bris said Ballard's impact was in part due to Manchester United's system and approach, but is weighing up a recall when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light. In his post-match press conference, Le Bris was asked if he needed to find a way to get Ballard back into the team even though it would mean either a change of formation or a right back playing on the left in Reinildo's absence.

"Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls." Le Bris said.

"It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game."

Sunderland head coach Le Bris had sprung a surprise with his starting XI for the game, bringing both Simon Adingra and Bertrand Traoré into the starting XI.

"In our squad we have different options and our philosophy is to give opportunities to everyone," Le Bris said.

"If you work well, if you come off the bench and show good qualities then you'll have your opportunity to play. After that, because this league is really demanding you can't switch one game and you're at the level so you always need time and support."

On his decision to bring Adingra off inside the first half, Le Bris added: "I don't think it's just a question of one player, that's never the case.

"It was a question of the main dynamic of the team, it wasn't efficient. It was probably really important to change something otherwise the score could have been different."

