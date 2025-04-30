Regis Le Bris makes Sunderland and Liverpool comparison amid 'strong identity' claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has claimed that his side are “more Liverpool than Manchester City” in the style of football that they are trying to embody at the Stadium of Light this season.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a hugely successful debut campaign in English football, guiding his young squad to a guaranteed spot in next week’s Championship play-offs following a lower mid-table finish for the Black Cats last term.

And in a new interview with French outlet Ouest France, Le Bris has taken the time to reflect on his first forays into the English game, as well as the tactical identity that he has sought to build in the North East.

What has Regis Le Bris’ said about Sunderland’s identity?

Speaking to Ouest France, when asked about what attracted him to Sunderland, Le Bris said: “It has a very strong identity, with a close-knit, hardworking, and resilient team, in tune with this industrial region. There's a real attachment to the club. It has been washed to its foundations following several relegations. There's a lot to build. This helps make this project exciting. And I like being challenged.”

When questioned on his approach to the job on Wearside, he responded: “Establish clarity of direction and how it will translate on the pitch. We needed to know where we were coming from and how we were going to translate our goals into game principles. We strengthened our defense to build confidence. When what we say works, there's no better argument for bringing people on board. I have a young team that has learned from its difficult experiences. Our good start to the season has given them confidence. We needed to find the right tone with the media, without getting carried away, and stay focused on the game with the players.

“We're more Liverpool than [Manchester] City, meaning a team that's going to try to press. From the start of the opposing goalkeeper, it's always going to be man-to-man. From our recoveries, when we create an advantage somewhere, we'll try to take it rather than keep the ball. In sessions, we imprint, through our choice of drills, behaviours on the players. If, all week, after each recovery, we have to have crossed the halfway line within five seconds, that will create habits. And I'm going to put players on the pitch who will meet this expectation.

“We work a lot on triangle concepts. We have two on the wings, for example, which are very important, between the full-back, the winger, and the midfielder. We can work on a position, a run, the first pass, but they have total freedom to create. My role is to strengthen this by creating the conditions for them to spend time together.”

Le Bris was also asked about the challenges of arriving in England with a limited knowledge of the language, to which he said: “[Marseille boss Roberto] De Zerbi and [PSG boss] Luis Enrique didn't speak a word of French when they arrived in France. Language is a medium, and it's almost the easiest thing to resolve, even if it requires a lot of work.

“In the sessions, I didn't have the vocabulary that came out spontaneously, so I relied on my staff to convey my ideas. Coming alone may seem strange, but it was an excellent decision. I gave them a lot of trust, and they gave it back to me. Afterwards, bringing people together with clarity on a shared ambition is part of my daily life. I did it for 20 seasons in a training centre and at the head of a professional squad.”