Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:04 BST
Another summer of ambition on Wearside has left Régis Le Bris with a changed XI from the one that clinched promotion just two months ago.

Sunderland’s hierarchy has sanctioned a remarkable outlay of £109.5million on fresh talent, bolting Premier League nous onto a core already brimming with youthful promise. The result is a starting XI – and a bench – that looks deeper, quicker and far more adaptable than anything seen at the Stadium of Light for a long while.

At the heart of the rebuild is Simon Adingra after his £20.5million switch from Brighton. The Ivorian brings 60 Premier League appearances, explosive pace and a willingness to drift across the front line – qualities Le Bris sees as integral to his high-tempo blueprint. Flanking him on the opposite side is Chemsedine Talbi, another marquee arrival whose Belgian pedigree and one-v-one flair promises to keep full-backs honest.

Behind them, a remodelled midfield trio of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki combines creativity, power and composure in equal measure. Reinildo’s free-transfer arrival from Atlético Madrid solves a long-standing left-back issue, while the ever-reliable Anthony Patterson remains the last line of defence. Crucially, the bench no longer feels like an afterthought: seasoned deputies sit alongside academy gems such as Chris Rigg, ensuring Le Bris can tweak shape and tempo without a dramatic drop-off in quality.

Spend alone guarantees nothing, of course, but Sunderland now possess the raw materials – experience, athleticism, depth – to make their Premier League return more than a survival bid. The following gallery breaks down each member of the new-look XI and bench, explaining precisely why the club felt each was worth their weight in red-and-white.

Academy graduate and fan favourite, Patterson is Sunderland’s No.1. Calm, composed and a strong shot-stopper, he’s proven himself as one of the country’s top young goalkeepers.

The experienced Mozambican defender joined on a free transfer after spells with Atlético Madrid and Lille. Brings Champions League pedigree and defensive steel to the left flank.

A consistent, no-nonsense centre-half, Ballard has become a cornerstone of Sunderland’s backline since arriving from Arsenal. Strong in the air and composed in possession.

The heartbeat of the squad, O’Nien’s versatility and leadership make him indispensable. Now firmly established as a centre-back under Le Bris, though the defender will start the season injured.

