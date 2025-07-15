Another summer of ambition on Wearside has left Régis Le Bris with a changed XI from the one that clinched promotion just two months ago.

Sunderland’s hierarchy has sanctioned a remarkable outlay of £109.5million on fresh talent, bolting Premier League nous onto a core already brimming with youthful promise. The result is a starting XI – and a bench – that looks deeper, quicker and far more adaptable than anything seen at the Stadium of Light for a long while.

At the heart of the rebuild is Simon Adingra after his £20.5million switch from Brighton. The Ivorian brings 60 Premier League appearances, explosive pace and a willingness to drift across the front line – qualities Le Bris sees as integral to his high-tempo blueprint. Flanking him on the opposite side is Chemsedine Talbi, another marquee arrival whose Belgian pedigree and one-v-one flair promises to keep full-backs honest.

Behind them, a remodelled midfield trio of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki combines creativity, power and composure in equal measure. Reinildo’s free-transfer arrival from Atlético Madrid solves a long-standing left-back issue, while the ever-reliable Anthony Patterson remains the last line of defence. Crucially, the bench no longer feels like an afterthought: seasoned deputies sit alongside academy gems such as Chris Rigg, ensuring Le Bris can tweak shape and tempo without a dramatic drop-off in quality.

Spend alone guarantees nothing, of course, but Sunderland now possess the raw materials – experience, athleticism, depth – to make their Premier League return more than a survival bid. The following gallery breaks down each member of the new-look XI and bench, explaining precisely why the club felt each was worth their weight in red-and-white.

Anthony Patterson (GK) Academy graduate and fan favourite, Patterson is Sunderland's No.1. Calm, composed and a strong shot-stopper, he's proven himself as one of the country's top young goalkeepers.

Reinildo (LB) The experienced Mozambican defender joined on a free transfer after spells with Atlético Madrid and Lille. Brings Champions League pedigree and defensive steel to the left flank.

Dan Ballard (CB) A consistent, no-nonsense centre-half, Ballard has become a cornerstone of Sunderland's backline since arriving from Arsenal. Strong in the air and composed in possession.