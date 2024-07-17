Sunderland are preparing for the start of the new Championship season – but what could their starting XI look like when they face Cardiff City on August 10?
The Black Cats will be looking to make more signings before the start of the new campaign, following the arrivals of midfielder Alan Browne and goalkeeper Simon Moore. Yet Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is set to be without centre-back Dan Ballard for the opening weeks of the season, after the defender picked up a knee injury. Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins also remain sidelined due to injury setbacks they sustained last season.
Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like to face Cardiff - as things stand:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson had started 112 consecutive league matches for Sunderland (including play-offs) before being rested against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2023/24 season. While there has been interest from Premier League clubs, the 24-year-old looks set to stay on Wearside after signing a new long-term contract last year. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
After a breakthrough 2022/23 season, Hume started 45 of Sunderland’s 46 league games last term. The 22-year-old is proving to be an excellent signing after joining the Black Cats from Northern Irish club Linfield in 2022. His versatility means he can also play as a right wing-back or on the right of a back three if Le Bris changes the side's shape. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien is set to start his seventh season at Sunderland. Following Corry Evans’ departure, the 29-year-old defender will continue to captain the side. He has also shown his qualities in possession while playing in defence which should help the side when trying to play out from the back. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Aji Alese
Following multiple injury setbacks over the last two seasons, Alese should benefit from a full pre-season. The 23-year-old started as a left-sided centre-back in a pre-season friendly against Gateshead and may start the season there with Ballard set to be sidelined. Photo: Frank Reid