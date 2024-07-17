Sunderland are preparing for the start of the new Championship season – but what could their starting XI look like when they face Cardiff City on August 10?

The Black Cats will be looking to make more signings before the start of the new campaign, following the arrivals of midfielder Alan Browne and goalkeeper Simon Moore. Yet Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is set to be without centre-back Dan Ballard for the opening weeks of the season, after the defender picked up a knee injury. Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins also remain sidelined due to injury setbacks they sustained last season.