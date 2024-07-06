New Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be hoping the club can make some new signings during this summer’s transfer window – but what does his strongest team look like as things stand?

The Black Cats are preparing for their first friendly fixtures of the summer against South Shields and Gateshead on Saturday, July 13, when the squad will be split for the two fixtures on the same day. Sunderland will then travel to Spain for a week-long training camp, before friendlies against Blackpool and Bradford when they return to the UK.

Several players have returned for pre-season following injury setbacks, yet Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins aren’t expected to play again this year. This is what Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like going into pre-season:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson had started 112 consecutive league matches for Sunderland (including play-offs) before being rested against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2023/24 season. While there has been interest from Premier League clubs, the 24-year-old looks set to stay on Wearside after signing a new long-term contract last year.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022/23 season, Hume started 45 of Sunderland’s 46 league games last term. The 22-year-old is proving to be an excellent signing after joining the Black Cats from Northern Irish club Linfield in 2022.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Luke O’Nien O’Nien is set to start his seventh season at Sunderland. Following Corry Evans’ departure, the 29-year-old defender will continue to captain the side.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales