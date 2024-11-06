Régis Le Bris springs big selection surprise as Sunderland team to face Preston North End named
Chris Rigg returns to the Sunderland starting XI as the Black Cats take on Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday night.
Rigg comes straight back into the side in place of the suspended Jobe Bellingham, having missed the 0-0 draw with QPR on Saturday due to a chest issue. The youngster returned to full training on Monday, clearing the way for his quick return.
Rigg’s return is one of three changes to the Sunderland XI, with Regis Le Bris springing a surprise and handing both Tommy Watson and Aaron Connolly their first starts for the club. Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle have dropped to the bench as a result.
Young midfielder Harrison Jones is again on the bench as a result of Bellingham’s suspension.
Sunderland XI: Moore; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg, Browne; Watson Connolly, Isidor
Subs: Noukeu, Rusyn, Ballard, Mundle, Mayenda, Hjelde, Jones, Roberts