The Sunderland head coach has been discussing his squad with many fans calling for some changes after back-to-back Championship defeats

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland’s young players have to learn to manage a heavy schedule and fatigue but added that he is prepared to have the ‘tough conversations’ when fatigue is needed.

Le Bris admitted last week that his team had showed signs of tiredness in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the Stadium of Light, hinting that his starting XI may need some refreshing in the weeks ahead. The Sunderland head coach has urged calm after back-to-back defeats, insisting that the team does not need a comprehensive overhaul.

Some changes to appear certain, however, whether that be at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night or in the games that follow. Le Bris will be forced into two changes as a minimum at Hillsborough, with Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard both facing a spell on the sidelines.

“Our main output will always be on the football output, rather than physical data or anything like that,” Le Bris said.

“It's the stage of the season where this is important. We have done well so far, and we have to remember this. The team and the squad are in a good place, but it is possible we can struggle for a period. We were good at Leeds, I think - it wasn't our best performance against Hull but at the same time it wasn't a disaster. We could have won the game but sometimes you can make a mistake and be punished - maybe in the next game it doesn't happen this way.

“It's important to manage the squad for sure, to finish the league with good momentum. We have had many injuries, sometimes suspensions, so it wasn't always possible [to rotate]. Now we have this opportunity a bit more because we are closer to a full squad. We will see.

“In a long season like this, this stage is like 'the wall' in the marathon and it is tough for everyone. We have to manage it properly and we know it's normal to have fatigue, but at the same time it creates the condition to manage the squad and to involve the players in the recovery process.”

Le Bris said managing a busy schedule isn important part of the club’s responsibility in developing their young players, but says his recent decision to drop Chris Mepham showed he is prepared to rotate when the time is right. Mepham will return to the team on Friday night and Le Bris is confident that he will better for his break.

"If we have the ambition to be in the top bracket of the league, we can't complain that we are tired and say we can't play well as a result,” Le Bris said.

“If we want to play at the top level, Premier League, European competition... then there are many games to play. We have to learn and experience this dynamic.

"We have these two focuses, I think. We want to take care of the team but we also want take care of our players - it's always connected. If we only think about the [short-term] performance of the team, the players will not trust us. It's always a question of balance.

"If we just make decisions for the team that damage the career of the players, we won't be connected for long. We have to find the balance. We are really connected because when we have to have tough conversations, we do this. So for example, we had the conversation about Meps a couple of weeks ago. It was really important for him to recover because his dynamic was a little bit low, even for a player as important and impressive as him he needed to recover. Now he's fresh again - sometimes the players don't like this conversation but they understand it is good for both them and the team.”