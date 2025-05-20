Régis Le Bris has offered some early thoughts on Sunderland’s play-off final against Sheffield United

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has spoken to the club’s in-house media team ahead of the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley.

The Black Cats battled past Coventry City over two tense semi-final legs to book their place in the final, and Le Bris praised his squad’s unity and mental resilience during the run-in.

Reflecting on the games, Le Bris said: “Our players never give up. They are really connected, it’s a really special group with great character. Even when we’re not great with the ball, we’re still hard to beat because of our togetherness and spirit. That character helps us stay in games.”

Le Bris now turns his attention fully to Sheffield United, a side he knows will pose a serious challenge under Chris Wilder. He added: “Sheffield United will now be another very tough game. Coventry were really good in both legs, and Sheffield will be just as strong. We’ll be prepared for the fixture, and we’ll fight until the end. Our focus is now fully on the final. It’s really clear, this is the main objective of the season. We have to take the final step. It will be tough, but we must put the work in now to make sure we’re ready.”

What else has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

