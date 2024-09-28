Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Régis Le Bris is rumoured to have suffered a double injury blow ahead of the Watford game...

Régis Le Bris is rumoured to have suffered a double injury blow ahead of Watford vs Sunderland.

Dan Ballard returned to the bench against Middlesbrough after being injured towards the end of the game against Plymouth Argyle but was brought on in the dying embers of the Wear-Tees clash at the Stadium of Light, which the Black Cats won 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, rumours have arisen that Ballard is out of the game against Watford this Saturday at Vicarage Road and will be joined by Eliezer Mayenda, who will also reportedly not play after sustaining his own issue. The information comes from BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport programme, which aired on Friday evening.

BBC Radio Newcastle’s chief Sunderland commentator Nick Barnes said: “Mepham keeps his place I think for the one reason, I think Ballard's injured, so I think that's going to be. I know it's only a rumour, but I honestly think Mayenda and Ballard will be missing tomorrow. As I say, it is rumours but I think we will know tomorrow and we will ask Régis Le Bris what the situation is after the game.

Barnes added earlier in the show: “My gut instinct is that we might well see Wilson Isidor start tomorrow.” When asked if Mayenda was injured, Barnes added: “We don't know for sure but curiously the club when they put out their training shots, rather pointedly put out training shots of Isidor and Mepham this morning and I've got a funny feeling that Mepham's gonna start again and I think Isidor might be up-front.”

Sunderland are currently second in the Championship heading into the game with unbeaten West Brom leading the division.