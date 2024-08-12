Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday night as they face Preston North End in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Regis Le Bris confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he would make significant changes to his starting XI and squad for the game, and said it was a big opportunity to those involved to stake a claim for more minutes in the Championship. So who is likely to be involved and what positions are they likely to take up? Here’s our predicted XI and most likely subs...
1. GK - Simon Moore
Looks like a good chance to help Moore build some match sharpness should he be needed to step in for Patterson at any stage. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
2. RB - Zak Johnson
Very much a centre half by trade but stepped in at right back at times during pre season and Sunderland might see it as a good opportunity to get him so added exposure to senior footballl. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB - Nectar Triantis
Triantis made his return to the squad on Saturday after being sidelined through pre season with an injury. Not clear if he's fit to play 90 minutes but might be a good opportunity for Le Bris to take a look at him in a match situation. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB - Leo Hjelde
Hjelde missed Saturday's season opener due to a minor injury but Le Bris confirmed on Monday that he is available and so expect him to start this game. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
