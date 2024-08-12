Regis Le Bris' Sunderland starting XI to face Preston with major changes - predicted XI gallery

Sunderland kick off their Carabao Cup campaign against Preston North End

Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday night as they face Preston North End in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Regis Le Bris confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he would make significant changes to his starting XI and squad for the game, and said it was a big opportunity to those involved to stake a claim for more minutes in the Championship. So who is likely to be involved and what positions are they likely to take up? Here’s our predicted XI and most likely subs...

Looks like a good chance to help Moore build some match sharpness should he be needed to step in for Patterson at any stage.

1. GK - Simon Moore

Looks like a good chance to help Moore build some match sharpness should he be needed to step in for Patterson at any stage.

Very much a centre half by trade but stepped in at right back at times during pre season and Sunderland might see it as a good opportunity to get him so added exposure to senior footballl.

2. RB - Zak Johnson

Very much a centre half by trade but stepped in at right back at times during pre season and Sunderland might see it as a good opportunity to get him so added exposure to senior footballl.

Triantis made his return to the squad on Saturday after being sidelined through pre season with an injury. Not clear if he's fit to play 90 minutes but might be a good opportunity for Le Bris to take a look at him in a match situation.

3. CB - Nectar Triantis

Triantis made his return to the squad on Saturday after being sidelined through pre season with an injury. Not clear if he's fit to play 90 minutes but might be a good opportunity for Le Bris to take a look at him in a match situation.

Hjelde missed Saturday's season opener due to a minor injury but Le Bris confirmed on Monday that he is available and so expect him to start this game.

4. CB - Leo Hjelde

Hjelde missed Saturday's season opener due to a minor injury but Le Bris confirmed on Monday that he is available and so expect him to start this game.

