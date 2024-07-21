Abdoullah Ba and Nectar Triantis are unavailable due to injury, though the former is not too far away from a comeback. Longer-term absentees Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins are unavailable while Dan Ballard is focusing on his comeback at the Academy of Light. Regis Le Bris is expected to rotate his side to top of the minutes of those who did not play as big a part on Friday night - so what will the team look like and how might he use his bench through the contest? Here’s our predicted XI..