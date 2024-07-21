Sunderland face CD Eldense at the Pinatar Arena on Sunday evening as they bring their pre-season tour of Spain to a close.
Abdoullah Ba and Nectar Triantis are unavailable due to injury, though the former is not too far away from a comeback. Longer-term absentees Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins are unavailable while Dan Ballard is focusing on his comeback at the Academy of Light. Regis Le Bris is expected to rotate his side to top of the minutes of those who did not play as big a part on Friday night - so what will the team look like and how might he use his bench through the contest? Here’s our predicted XI..
1. SUB: Simon Moore
Missed out last week due to a minor knock but has trained fully this week and so a debut tonight could be a strong possibility. Photo: Stu Forster
2. SUB: Timothee Pembele
Had a brief cameo off the bench against Forest and did OK - could come into the XI tonight to boost his match sharpness. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke O'Nien
Ballard's injury might mean he is needed to go again here to bring some experience to the side, even if only for a half or so. | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. CB - Leo Hjelde
Did really well off the bench against Nottingham Forest and will be looking to build on that here. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
