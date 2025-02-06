Sunderland are hoping to welcome a few key players back to the fold in the coming weeks

Régis Le Bris believes that Sunderland’s returning players can be as important as any January transfers between now and the end of the season.

The Black Cats completed two incoming deals before the conclusion of the window, signing Enzo Le Fée on an initial loan deal from AS Roma and a loan for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns in the closing hours of deadline day. Danns will not initially be available after his medical revealed a back issue that will require a period of rest and rehabilitation

Speaking before that deal was publicly announced and after Sunderland’s crucial win over Middlesbrough, Le Bris said it was important not to forget that the club have some key players set to return to the squad in the coming weeks and that his options are strong if players stay fit.

"I think for us, our main recruitment is still in the team,” Le Bris said.

“Ian Poveda for example, was back at Middlesbrough and Salis Abdul Samed was involved today. We will have Romaine Mundle back involved a little bit later, Alan Browne, and then Tommy [Watson]. So we have many talented players in this team and as I have explained before, you have to trust your players before you can talk about recruitment outside. You have to support them when it's difficult and help them to perform at their highest level.

"We did not have too many gaps [in the squad]. These players are learning, growing together, living many experiences. This team has a big margin [to grow] so it's now a question of how quickly we can do it in this league that is so tough."

Sunderland also concluded one other significant piece of transfer business in the window, triggering their option to sign Wilson Isidor on a permanent basis. Isidor’s excellent goal against Middlesbrough was his second in as many games and underlined his importance to the squad despite the agony of his two missed penalties against Burnley a few weeks back. Le Bris said the way he had bounced back was a lesson to the rest of the squad.

"Resilience is a very important word in football,” Le Bris said.

“We have a young team with talented players and to fail, to make mistakes is part of the process. If you accept these mistakes and want to learn from those experiences, you can learn very quickly. Wilson has shown this character, that he trusts the process. He is so involved with his team-mates and he has set a good example for them."

