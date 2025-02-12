Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has made two changes to his Sunderland side

Jobe Bellingham returns to the Sunderland XI tonight after recovering from a minor ankle injury.

Dan Ballard has also been recalled to the side by Régis Le Bris, with Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed dropping to the bench.

There could be one fresh injury concern for the Black Cats, however, with Ian Poveda dropping out of the squad entirely.

Le Bris had teased Ballard’s return in his pre-match press conference, saying the defender was in a ‘very good place’.

“That's a problem for the coach and it's a good problem,” Le Bris said.

“Ballard is in a very good place. He didn't play a lot for the last couple of weeks but he's still involved and it's very important for the team spirit and we know we need competition to push everyone in the team.

“At the same time, if one player is struggling a little bit we have another one ready to play. I have a good question to solve and it's good for the performance of the team.”

Eliezer Mayenda is again forced to settle for a place on the bench, after Le Bris explained in his pre-match press conference that his current role as an impact substitute is ‘perfect’ for both himself and the team.

“I think the situation is perfect right now,” Le Bris said.

“Eli is still in the process of learning. Last season I don't know how many minutes he has but not many. Now he is a very important player for the team, even as a sub.

“In every team who has success you have subs who make a difference. They want to play more minutes, that's fair and it's good ambition but at the same time right now Wilson has been really good from the beginning of the season until now. But we also have Eli who can replace Wilson as the 9 or play as a second striker, and we can produce a new set-up which can unbalance the other team, so it's perfect.”

Jenson Seelt also returns to the squad for the first time since suffering a major knee injury last March, having made a successful return through the U21s. There is a double blow for Luton Town, with defender Amari’i Bell and forward Isaiah Jones absent again despite being expected to make their return.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Le Fee, Isidor

Subs: Hjelde, Moore, Mayenda, Aleksic, Samed, Jones, Ogunsuyi, Mepham, Seelt