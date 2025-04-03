Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland head coach hinted he would like to increase Jobe Bellingham’s confidence after Millwall

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris praised Jobe Bellingham after the Millwall game - also adding he would like to increase the youngster’s confidence.

The Black Cats returned to action against Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after a two-week international break on Saturday afternoon. Le Bris’ side came into the game having lost their last fixture 3-0 away to Coventry following a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Stadium of Light previously.

Trai Hume opened the scoring for Sunderland in the first half after a clever set piece was well-worked between Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle, which proved to be the only goal of the game and ensured the Wearsiders returned to winning ways after two games without a victory in the Championship.

Sunderland had the opportunity to double their lead in the second half when Mundle was brought down in the box, and the Black Cats were awarded a penalty. Surprisingly, defender and club captain Luke O’Nien stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort saved.

For his part, 19-year-old Jobe started for Le Bris once again in the middle of the park alongside Dan Neil and Chris Rigg, with the trio enjoying a good game at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland came away with the win against Millwall. The game marked Jobe’s 35th appearance in the Championship this season. The attacking midfielder has also chipped in with four goals and three assists.

"I like Jobe today again,” Le Bris said after the game against Millwall. “I should say, because he was impressive so far, very consistent, played so many minutes. We need to support him when it's a little bit more difficult because of his style. His confidence can be a little bit low, but at the same time, he's always consistent. On this basis, he will build a strong level and was the case today.”

Le Bris was also quick to praise Alan Browne, who filled in at right-back against Millwall, which allowed Hume to play at left-back in the absence of Leo Hjelde and Dennis Cirkin. He said: “For the first game in this position, it was good, it was really good. He adapted very, very well and quickly. Trai played as a left-back as well. The adaptation of the team was positive, and it shows that we need these versatile players for a full season. To be fair, when Browne played, he was always positive for us.”