Sunderland have appointed a new head coach after Régis Le Bris signed a three-year deal at the club over the weekend.

Sunderland recently confirmed that club captain Corry Evans had departed the club after his contract had expired over the summer, leaving new man Le Bris light in terms of midfield options.

Evans (estimated as earning £6k-per-week) made 67 appearances across three seasons at the club having joined from Blackburn Rovers, and was an integral part of the side that won promotion from League One and then stabilised in the Championship.

Evans is one of four members of the senior squad who left after their contracts came to an end this summer, with Bradley Dack (estimated as earning £15k-per-week) departing after an injury-hit first campaign at the club. Jack Diamond also left after Sunderland opted not to take up the year-long extension on his current deal following a loan at Carlisle United, alongside fellow academy graduate Ellis Taylor.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Sunderland player:

(please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life and doesn’t include new signings such as Romaine Mundle as the game has not yet been updated to reflect the January transfer window):

Chris Rigg earns a reported £220-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024

Ben Crompton earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024

Caden Kelly earns a reported £450-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024