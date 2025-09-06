Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris looks set for some big selection dilemmas next weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has been handed a potential boost ahead of Sunderland's return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace after Luke O'Nien was pictured in training this week.

O'Nien has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United, with the club initially stating ahead of pre season that he was expected back after the upcoming international break. O'Nien appears to be on track for that after training with his team mates not currently on international duty this week. Competition for defensive places is now fierce after Sunderland's aggressive summer recruitment drive, but O'Nien will offer welcome versatility across the back four. O'Nien has been joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing pre-season due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde were also expected back after this international break, though they have not as of yet been spotted in training.

Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey have also both been in training following their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. The pair could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though having not featured in any competitive fixtures so far this season their match sharpness will need to be managed by Le Bris.

The Sunderland head coach will also have a decision to make on Sunderland's third deadline-day arrival, Bertrand Traoré. The winger signed from Ajax with minutes of the window to spare and will link up with his new team-mates after concluding his current international commitments with Burkino Faso. His training time with his new team mates ahead of next Saturday's game is therefore likely to be minimal.

Kristjaan Speakman: We signed Traore with minutes to spare

“Bertrand’s availability came fairly late in the window," Speakman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In our planning, we had some key positions to make sure we got sorted out first. Once we were comfortable we had those positions in place, with Lutsha [Geertrudia] for example, then that [winger] was going to be our next move. Luckily, we were able to do that within the timeframe. It was really tight with it being the end of the window – there was literally minutes to spare, really. But we feel he’s a really important part of the group moving forward. Letting Patrick go – a wide right, left footer – we felt we needed to replace that type of profile. He’s got experience at the top level, so we felt it was a good one for us to move on considering the quality of the player and the type of deal it was."