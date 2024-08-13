Régis Le Bris drops triple transfer hint as he names team to face Preston in Carabao Cup
Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has named his starting XI and subs bench to face Preston in the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats have made 11 changes to the side that beat Cardiff City 2-0 in the Championship last weekend with Chris Rigg offered the chance to impress alongside Pierre Ekwah in the middle. Summer signing Simon Moore also makes his competitive debut for the club.
Homegrown defender Zak Johnson makes only his third appearance for Sunderland at right-back, having played in the Carabao Cup last season under Tony Mowbray against Crewe Alexandra. The 20-year-old previously played for the club in the Papa John’s Trophy during the 2021-22 campaign.
Romaine Mundle and Abdoullah Ba have replaced Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on the left and right wings respectively with Joe Anderson starting at left-back alongside centre-backs Nectar Triantis and Leo Hjelde.
Adil Aouciche starts in the number 10 position behind Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn with first-choice duo Jobe Bellingham and Eliezer Mayenda rested after the game against Cardiff City last weekend.
Jewison Bennette took a spot on Le Bris’ bench, suggesting a loan exit for the winger is not close during the transfer window as Hemir also falls into that same category. However, there was no place for Timothee Pembele with the full-back’s future this summer uncertain.
Summer signing Ian Poveda didn’t make Le Bris’ bench as he works his way back into contention after joining the club from Leeds United this summer. Ben Crompton and Harrison Jones did make the bench alongside Dan Neil, Luke O’Nien, Trai Hume, Tommy Watson and Blondy Nna Noukeu.
