Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland suffered a setback this week when Aji Alese picked up an ankle injury in training

Régis Le Bris has hinted that defensive reinforcements are unlikely to be a priority on an otherwise busy deadline day for Sunderland.

The Black Cats suffered a significant setback in training this week when Aji Alese picked up an ankle injury. Le Bris is not yet sure how long Alese will be absent for but early indications are that it is likely to be a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Timothee Pembele in talks to leave the club on loan, there is not a huge amount of defensive cover and particularly at full back while Niall Huggins is absent. Nevertheless, Le Bris appears comfortable that he has the options he needs and while another addition has not been ruled out, it is not necessarily expected at this stage.

Le Bris said: “If at the end we have six or seven players in our back four, with two or three players who are versatile... Trai can play on the left side and Luke on the right side for example. Aji can play on the left side, Leo too. So at the moment I am confident but of course after a red card, yellow cards or injuries then you can at the limit. But at the minute, I am ok.”

Alese’s injury is unlikely to impact the futures of players such as Joe Anderson and Zak Johnson, who could both go out on loan to EFL clubs at some stage on deadline day. Nectar Triantis could also go out on loan.

The Black Cats could make a number of additions but Le Bris is comfortable with his squad either way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working hard and I hope that at the end we have a more balanced team, more talented players and so on,” he said.

“We don't know exactly yet what the situation will be but I'm confident because I think we have a good team with a strong core - and if we can add some specific elements to this core I think that the balance will be better. We know that this league is very long with many three-game weeks, so in these situations to have maybe two or three elements more will be interesting for us."