Sunderland have won one of their last four Championship games at the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland need to adapt as they take on the challenge of trying to break down teams at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last four fixtures on home turf, and fell to their first home league defeat of the campaign against Hull City on Saturday. The visitors took the lead when Anthony Patterson turned Joe Gelhardt's corner into his own goal midway through the first half, and Sunderland found it difficult to create chances thereafter.

Le Bris says there is a pattern in the way teams are now approaching games at the Stadium of Light, sitting deeper to prevent Sunderland's forwards the space they thrive in on the counter-attack. The Sunderland head coach says playing against deep defences is difficult for any side but added that it would be a key focus moving forward.

“It is something we have to think about, especially with the way they (Hull) played after the goal," Le Bris siad.

"It is not just our problem – this problem is really difficult to solve for lost of teams that encounter it. When you have to manage a low block, it is never easy. We tried a few things against Hull – for example, we had lots of crosses from the right-hand side – but maybe we didn’t get enough bodies into the box. I don’t know, it is something we will have to analyse deeply. In the end, it is probably a question of small details that can make the difference. We couldn’t solve the problem against Hull, so we will have to be better at that in the future."

Le Bris - we have to do more to lift the Sunderland fans

Le Bris also says his players must find ways to lift the tempo in home games, bringing the crowd into play more often.

“The relationship with the crowd is very important," he said.

"The crowd and the fans can give extra energy if you are struggling a bit, maybe because the game is a little bit flat. There can be different reasons for that, and they can help, cheering for some pressing, a tackle, a cross. That was the case at Leeds, where at the end of the game, you could feel the opposition benefiting from the energy in the stadium. But at the same time, we have to deserve this link. It is not just a question of the fans or the crowd, it is a question of us as well. Sometimes, we have to accelerate the game to generate the excitement in the crowd. It is on us as a team and as players to do that.”