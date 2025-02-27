Régis Le Bris delivers strong Anthony Patterson verdict and makes Sunderland goalkeeper stance clear
Régis Le Bris has given his Anthony Patterson his firm backing and says he has given no consideration to taking him out of the Sunderland team.
Patterson has come under scrutiny after his own goal against Hull City last week, turning Joe Gelhardt's inswinging corner into his own goal as Sunderland fell to their first home league defeat of the season. Sunderland's head coach has challenged the 24-year-old to learn and improve from the error but praised his consistency across the campaign so far.
As such, Le Bris was clear that Patterson will remain between the goalposts when Sunderland travel to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night.
"He's been really good this season, he's been really good," Le Bris said.
"When a striker or goalkeeper makes a mistake like that, the consequences are always different. But Anthony has been a very good goalkeeper for the team so far this season and is still a good goalkeeper.
"He can make mistakes and he has to learn from these experiences and find the best way to finish the season.
"We have to be tough and we have to be connected with our mission. The mistake is a mistake. When a midfielder makes a mistake like that, the consequences are not the same. For a goalkeeper and a striker, I repeat, it's always different.
"It was probably his first mistake this season," Le Bris added.
"I'm not sure if that's the case for all goalkeepers in the league but at the same time we want to improve his level. Sometimes it's not an accident, it means you can improve this or that and pay certain things more attention. It was a good reminder that it's important to focus on specific topics.
"It's important to repeat that Anthony has been very consistent. It was the only goal of that game so the consequences were really important. But if you focus on the 34 games we've played with him, he's been really good."
Le Bris will be forced into at least two changes at Sheffield Wednesday, with Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard both facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up injuries in the defeat to Hull City. Le Fée will be absent for around four to six weeks, with Ballard facing a further fortnight on the sidelines. While Tommy Watson returned to full training in recent days, he will not be considered and will instead return for Cardiff City's visit to the Stadium of Light.
