Régis Le Bris decision confirmed as Sunderland team to face Portsmouth announced

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 14:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland are hoping to make it back-to-back Championship wins against Portsmouth

Régis Le Bris has named an unchanged Sunderland XI to face Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats have faced a heavy schedule over the festive period but with the club's injury list still lengthy, Le Bris has decided against rotation and names the same XI that performed so impressively against Sheffield United in midweek.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That means that Aji Alese continues at left back, with Le Bris opting not to bring Dennis Cirkin back into the starting XI. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are set to reprise the partnership that proved to be so effective on New Year's Day.

Portsmouth have also named an unchanged XI from their 4-0 win over Swansea City last time out, with January signing Rob Atkinson named on the bench following his loan switch from Bristol City.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Alese; Roberts, Neil, Jobe, Aouchiche; Mayenda, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Rusyn, Connolly, Hjelde, Cirkin, Jones, Ogunsuyi, Johnson, Aleksic

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice