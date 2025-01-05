Régis Le Bris decision confirmed as Sunderland team to face Portsmouth announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are hoping to make it back-to-back Championship wins against Portsmouth

Régis Le Bris has named an unchanged Sunderland XI to face Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Cats have faced a heavy schedule over the festive period but with the club's injury list still lengthy, Le Bris has decided against rotation and names the same XI that performed so impressively against Sheffield United in midweek.

That means that Aji Alese continues at left back, with Le Bris opting not to bring Dennis Cirkin back into the starting XI. Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor are set to reprise the partnership that proved to be so effective on New Year's Day.

Portsmouth have also named an unchanged XI from their 4-0 win over Swansea City last time out, with January signing Rob Atkinson named on the bench following his loan switch from Bristol City.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Alese; Roberts, Neil, Jobe, Aouchiche; Mayenda, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Rusyn, Connolly, Hjelde, Cirkin, Jones, Ogunsuyi, Johnson, Aleksic