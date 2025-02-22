Régis Le Bris decision confirmed as Sunderland team and bench to face Hull City named

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday lunchtime

Régis Le Bris has named an unchanged team as Sunderland face Hull City this afternoon. The Black Cats also have the same bench from the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

Le Bris has opted not to bring Romaine Mundle straight into the starting XI, but he is likely to be used as an impact substitute. Chris Mepham is again on the bench as Le Bris sticks with the Dan Ballard-Luke O’Nien partnership.

Hull City boss Ruben Selles has brought Charlie Hughes straight back into the starting XI after a lengthy injury lay off, with former Sunderland youngster John Egan dropping to the bench as a result. Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt is named in the starting XI, but Mason Burstow is on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Roberts, Le Fée, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Aleksic, Mayenda, Mundle, Browne, Poveda, Samed, Mepham

Follow all the updates throughout the day in our live blog

Le Bris confirmed in the week that Mundle and Alan Browne would be ready to get their first minutes since November if required.

"Romaine should be OK now,” Le Bris said.

“We felt against Leeds it was just a little bit too soon. It's not just about the minutes, it's about a strong opponent in and out of possession. We didn't think at this moment he was ready for that. But he has had one more week working with us, so now I think it should be OK.

"I think he is ready now. We didn't rush the process at Leeds, especially because of the intensity of that game. We felt it was just a little bit too early for him but for now, I think it will be OK. It is the same with Browney, I think he is ready now to get some minutes."Tommy will be back in full training next week.""I hope we will have more options now, I think our bench is the strongest it has been. It is good to refresh the team because the other players have played a lot of minutes, they need help and energy. So if we manage a little bit of depth in the squad, this will be better for us for sure."