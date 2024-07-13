Sunderland’s playing staff have returned to the Academy of Light for the first day of pre-season.

After the end of the 2023-24 Championship campaign, players were given time off to rest and recover after the final league game against Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of May consigned Sunderland to a 16th-place Championship finish.

However, after enjoying their time off during the summer, Sunderland’s players have now returned to the club’s training ground under new head coach Régis Le Bris, who has now officially started work.

Sunderland face their opening two friendlies on the same day (July 13) against South Shields and Gateshead in a repeat of last year’s preparations under then-head coach Tony Mowbray. The Wearsiders then head to Spain where they will face Nottingham Forest on the 19th and and CD Eldense on the 21st.

Sunderland then return to the United Kingdom, where they will once again travel away from home to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road (July 27) and Bradford City (July 30) at Valley Parade. Le Bris’ side will round off their pre-season preparations on the weekend of August 3 with the opponent yet to be confirmed.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s pre-season squad could look like under new head coach Le Bris:

Simon Moore The goalkeeper has signed a deal at Sunderland will provide cover and competition to Anthony Patterson.

Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson has been the subject of transfer interest this summer but is expected to stay at Sunderland.

Matty Young The highly-rated 17-year-old has worked wonders while out on loan at Darlington this season. He may well go out on loan again next season but as it stands, Young is set to return to Sunderland this summer and may be involved during pre-season again.