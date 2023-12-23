Referee appointments confirmed for Sunderland vs Newcastle United in FA Cup third round
The refereeing team for Sunderland's highly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on January 6 has been revealed.
Craig Pawson will be the man in the centre of the action having been appointed as referee for the Wear-Tyne derby fixture and will be assisted by Marc Perry and Steven Meredith. The fourth official for the tie will be Andrew Madley.
Pawson's record during Sunderland matches doesn't make for good reading with the referee having taken control of 13 games involving the Wearsiders previously, only overseeing one win for the Black Cats. Pawson has also overseen three draws in those 13 Sunderland games with the other fixtures resulting in nine losses.
Pawson's last Sunderland game came last season in the Championship away at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers, a game which the visitors lost 2-0 on the night with the Black Cats unlucky to have not been awarded a penalty.