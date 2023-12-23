Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The refereeing team for Sunderland's highly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on January 6 has been revealed.

Craig Pawson will be the man in the centre of the action having been appointed as referee for the Wear-Tyne derby fixture and will be assisted by Marc Perry and Steven Meredith. The fourth official for the tie will be Andrew Madley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pawson's record during Sunderland matches doesn't make for good reading with the referee having taken control of 13 games involving the Wearsiders previously, only overseeing one win for the Black Cats. Pawson has also overseen three draws in those 13 Sunderland games with the other fixtures resulting in nine losses.