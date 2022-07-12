Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have also been credited with interest in the 21-year-old German, who made 27 Championship appearances on loan at Blackburn last season.

After joining Brighton from Borussia Dortmund in 2020, Khadra only has a year left on his contract at The Amex Stadium, meaning there are negotiations to be had with all parties.

To find out more, we caught up with Brighton reporter Derren Howard at our sister title Sussex World to get the inside track:

Reda Khadra made 27 appearances for Blackburn during the 2021/22 season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Khadra’s situation at Brighton?

DH: “I would guess another loan would be the most likely option for him.

“Whether that’s before or after the Carabao Cup matches and first round of those cup matches, I’m not sure.

“He had a good loan at Blackburn and when he’s on a role he’s a really good player, quite direct, very fast and can take players on. He got a few goals as well last season so he’s quite a dangerous player.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

“I think they may want to pop him out on loan for another season to get him playing regularly again and then make a decision on him then, whether they move him on or if he’s good enough to earn a new contract with Brighton

“It will be a big season for him.”

Could he have a future at Brighton?

DH: “It’s a tricky one with him.

“Graham Potter has always spoken really highly of him and he offers a different option. He is a player who can make an impact from the bench as well.

“He is a player they really like but also they’ve got so much competition in those wide attacking areas and keep bringing in new players as well.

“It’s going to be tough for him to break through but he’s one that they really like.”

What’s his best position?

DH: “I think out wide is his best position.

“The times I’ve seen him play, he attacks well and one-on-one he’s very good, he’s always prepared to take on the defender and gets crosses in.

“He’s also capable of cutting inside and has got an eye for goal as well.

“In one of those attacking positions out wide, on the right-hand side is where I’ve seen him play the most and he’s always fairly effective and can make something happen.”

What are the areas of his game that could be improved?

DH: “I’d say it’s just his consistency really.

“When he’s really flying and on form you think wow he really is some player and has got something. He can sometimes disappear from a match for a while.

“What they’ll be looking at is to see him be more 7/8 out of 10 week in, week out.”

Do you think he’d be a good fit for Sunderland?

DH: “I think he’d be a really good signing for them.

“With Blackburn last season he did well in patches with Tony Mowbray’s team, and he spoke highly of him as well.

“He’s a player capable of changing games and I think if he gets a regular chance in the Championship he could be a really dangerous player for Sunderland.

“I think he’s certainly a player the home fans would enjoy watching.”