Red and white army! 56 stunning photos of passionate Sunderland fans home and away during 2023 - gallery
Sunderland fans are well known for their incredible support with supporters often turning out in their droves to support the Black Cats.
There have been some tremendous home and away victories alongside draws and losses for Tony Mowbray’s men during the year 2023 with memorable fixtures against Luton Town, Middlesbrough and more coming to mind.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at games during 2023 courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
1 / 14