News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Red and white army! 56 stunning photos of passionate Sunderland fans home and away during 2023 - gallery

Sunderland fans are well known for their incredible support with supporters often turning out in their droves to support the Black Cats.
By James Copley
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 09:11 BST

There have been some tremendous home and away victories alongside draws and losses for Tony Mowbray’s men during the year 2023 with memorable fixtures against Luton Town, Middlesbrough and more coming to mind.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at games during 2023 courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Preston North End in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Burnley in 2023

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Burnley in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action as Tony Mowbray's men took on Cardiff City in 2023 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTony MowbrayMiddlesbroughLuton Town