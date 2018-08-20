Recap the action and reaction as Sunderland U23s are beaten heavily by Newcastle in Tyne-Wear derby Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland Under-23s were on the end of a 5-0 thrashing against rivals Newcastle United this evening. Click refresh and scroll down for live updates from St James' Park. Sunderland AFC Under-23s are away to Newcastle tonight in Premier League 2 action.