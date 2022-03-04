In the Charlton camp, the Addicks have been handed a major boost with Jayden Stockley expected to be available for selection this weekend.

The forward has been sidelined with an injury but came off the bench at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson said: “He came in and did 45 at Sheffield Wednesday – probably longer than what I intended with him.

“I was maybe looking at 20 minutes to half an hour because of the length of time he’d been out. But it was the sort of game where I needed to make a change at half time and get the big man on.

“He came through fine and has had a good week of training. I think he’s in a position where he could now [start].

“He was playing really well before his injury. Him and Conor formed a really good partnership, it was the bedrock of our success we were having at that stage. For that to get ripped up, it disrupted us.