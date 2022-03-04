Everything Sunderland boss Alex Neil said about team news, injuries, Wigan win and Charlton clash
Sunderland boss Alex Neil spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s trip to Charlton Athletic.
The Black Cats will be looking to build on last weekend’s 3-0 win at Wigan, a result which ended a six-match winless run.
Charlton have also been struggling and have lost their last five games, which has seen the Addicks drop to 16th in the League One table.
Here’s a recap of what Neil said in today’s press conference:
Remember to follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all the very latest news and updates from the Stadium of Light and beyond.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Alex Neil press conference
Last updated: Friday, 04 March, 2022, 10:47
- Ales Neil spoke to the media this morning ahead of this weekend’s trip to Charlton Athletic.
- Sunderland are aiming to make it back-to-back victories following last week’s win at Wigan.
- The Black Cats dropped to 6th in the League One table following midweek results in League One.
Thanks for joining us
We’re signing off today but Neil has also spoken to the written press including our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith.
You can find more from the Black Cats boss over on the SAFC section of the Echo website, as well as all the build-up ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Charlton.
We’ll also have live coverage, analysis and reaction from the Valley over the weekend.
See you soon.
More on injuries
More from Alex Neil via our reporter Phil Smith.
Here’s what the SAFC boss said about long-term absentees Nathan Broadhead, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
“Like with any player, we need to make sure they’re fit, available and ready,” Neil said.
“What I won’t do is force anybody back until they’ve shown me and themselves that they are ready and capable on the training pitch.
“If you’re talking about those three, some are closer than others because of the what the injury entailed when it happened, and how much work they’ve been able to do since then.”
Read more HERE
Neil on importance of the game
“We’ve got to try and build momentum, we don’t want to ruin our result at Wigan by not performing in this one.
“We understand the importance of this game.”
Neil on Charlton
“I think they’ve had some key injuries at key times but some of those look to be coming back now.
“I’ve seen a fair few of their games and they’ve been very competitive, key moments have maybe gone against them at certain times, particularly recently.
“We need to make sure we’re really focused. “
Neil on injuries
“We’ve got a couple of niggles but we’ll have a look after training today and see where we lie.”
Neil on building momentum
“What we don’t want to do is go and put a performance in against Wigan, win the game, and then the next one is a damp squib.
“We want to build on it, create momentum between now and the end of the season, and make sure that we carry out the things we’ve been talking about on a consistent basis.”
Neil on Wigan win
“Winning games helps, I think the manner of the win, that we were playing a team who has done so well this year, it carried more weight.
“Equally, we need to beat those teams up the top end of the table if we want to remain there.”
Alex Neil coming up...
The SAFC boss will be talking to the media very soon.
Charlton team news
In the Charlton camp, the Addicks have been handed a major boost with Jayden Stockley expected to be available for selection this weekend.
The forward has been sidelined with an injury but came off the bench at Sheffield Wednesday last week.
Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson said: “He came in and did 45 at Sheffield Wednesday – probably longer than what I intended with him.
“I was maybe looking at 20 minutes to half an hour because of the length of time he’d been out. But it was the sort of game where I needed to make a change at half time and get the big man on.
“He came through fine and has had a good week of training. I think he’s in a position where he could now [start].
“He was playing really well before his injury. Him and Conor formed a really good partnership, it was the bedrock of our success we were having at that stage. For that to get ripped up, it disrupted us.
“It’s not just the goals Jayden brings but his performances and his presence in both boxes. It’s something we’ve really missed.”
Team news
Let’s start with the latest team news.
Callum Doyle missed last weekend’s game at Wigan with a minor hip injury, while Danny Batth was also absent with an ongoing ankle issue.
Alex Neil didn’t think the setbacks were serious and we should get a further update today.
Long-term absentees Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien have returned to training and are making progress.