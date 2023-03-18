United had come into the game seven points behind the Black Cats in the one Championship relegation place, but in improving form and with the opportunity to make it a nervy end to the season on Wearside.A 3-0 win for Reay's side has eased some of that concern with six games to play, and it was a win sparked by another goal for 17-year-old striker Katy Watson.

Watson had already scored crucial goals against Crystal Palace and Durham earlier in the season and her form has earned international recognition at youth level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Scarr, meanwhile, produce another big contribution with an assist for Sunderland's second goal, continuing her excellent form in a campaign where she had often played up front before the signing of Liz Ejupi.

Sunderland striker Katy Watson

Reay says there will inevitably be ups and downs for the squad's younger players but says they are in the right place to continue their progression.

"I'm really proud of them, Katy has come a really long way in a really, really short space of time," Reay said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When she came into our senior set up I'm not sure England knew who she was, she is definitely one for the future. She's enjoying it which is the main thing, and she's in an environment where she can continue to blossom.

"It's not always easy, especially being a striker, and there will probably be a spell where she doesn't score for a while and that's all just part of learning about the game and about herself.

"She's done really well so far this season and let's hope she can finish strongly this season, along with Emily Scarr who has deputised up front for the majority of the season, and is comfortable playing right across the front line and is giving me those options come matchday."

Sunderland face Sheffield United on Sunday (12pm KO) on home turf again, with the chance to extend the gap between the two sides to five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reay says the squad is in an upbeat mood but wary of an opponent who have had big wins of their own of late: "The hunger and desire has got to be there to go out and put on a performance like last week.

"They're a decent team and they've beaten London City recently, I've always said that its on the day and who wants it more and who is going to show that they've got more quality.

"It's a chance for us at home in front of our fans.

"It was always going to be an important game last weekend and you take and try the pressure away because there's still a lot of football left, but we wanted that ten-point gap and it obviously gives us a little bit of a cushion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three different goalscorers shows that you're developing a threat all over the pitch, whether it be from set pieces, wide areas or the forward line.