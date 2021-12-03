'Really good experience': Libbi McInnes reflects on England duty and her Sunderland journey so far

Reay's current squad were taking their own next steps in the international game.

Neve Herron and Jessica Brown continued to be involved in their respective age groups, while for Libbi McInnes, there was a significant moment as the midfielder played 75 minutes for England U18s in the Algarve.

As McInnes tells The Echo, it proved to be some experience.

Sunderland youngster Libbi McInnes

"It was really good, and a really good experience to get some minutes against a good Norway side," McInnes says.

"The thing that struck me most was that it’s dead high intensity all of the time, so it was really good to push myself.

"You’re obviously training every day, the intensity is right up, which means it’s hard but really rewarding.

"Norway are a strong side and to be 3-0 down but to come back and win 4-3 showed that we’re really strong as well!

"I played on the left wing as well, which is not really something I’ve done much of, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot.

"You’re only going to get better learning different positions, especially as a young player and seeing the game from different places."

McInnes is one of a number of younger players benefiting from Sunderland' s return to Championship level.

The rise in intensity McInnes speaks of at international level is one she says is replicated in the step up in standard on Wearside, a testing experience but one that will undoubtedly accelerate development.

McInnes, like many of her team-mates, has come through the RTC system.

The 17-year-old tells The Echo her love of the game began playing with her brother, their first kickabouts she guesses starting as early as 5-years-old.

Her association with Sunderland began aged eight, and has continued right through to the beginnings of her exciting senior career.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a talented midfielder, that love of the game was fuelled by watching the likes of Lionel Messi growing up, as well as technically outstanding David Silva.

Back on Wearside after international duty, McInnes is looking to Sunderland's Continental Cup campaign for the prospect of more senior minutes.

It's another example of the benefits of promotion for Reay's young group; the chance to test themselves against WSL opposition in Carla Ward's Aston Villa.

"It’s been hard coming up from the league below, it is a big step up but a great experience," McInnes says.

"Similar to playing with England, the football is just so much more intense than what you’re used to.

"It can only make you a better player.

"I’ve really enjoyed it, I’ve been getting minutes in the Conti Cup and really enjoyed that, it’s been a good experience so far.

"We’re playing Aston Villa next which is going to be a really good challenge in terms of going up against a strong WSL side, and it’s such a good opportunity for us to test ourselves.

"It’s really exciting to be going up against established players at that level."

A 12pm kick off at Eppleton, it's another chance to see Sunderland's new generation taking their next steps.

