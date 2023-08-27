Mark Robins rued Haji Wright's second-half miss as the crucial moment in his side's draw with Sunderland, but said it was a game that showcased two 'really' good Championship sides.

Substitute Wright ran through on goal late on after an excellent counter attack, but could only put his shot too close to Anthony Patterson as he tried to find the far corner.

That was probably the best chance of a very even contest, with Sunderland producing some strong breaks that could easily have yielded a winner.

Robins as such felt it was a good point for his side and singled out his central defender Kyle McFadzean for special praise.

"It was two really good teams, really good," Robins said.

"Two teams trying to play football and it was like chess at times, trying to pull players out of position. There were really good technicians on both teams.

"I thought across the back line we were outstanding. Milan [van Ejwik] has had his best game, Jay Dasilva was really good today and [Kyle] McFadzean was just a joke. He's thrown himself in the way, he's got injured and he's making tackles, getting in front of things... he was a warrior. The other two around him have worked really hard to get that clean sheet.

"We played some really good football. They left three players up to try and break out at any given time and that's dangerous. We try to open them up and that means as soon they turn it over, they're on the counter.

"I think you saw it get a little stretched and a little open as people started to tire, because both teams were trying to win. It was hard for me to make changes then because you've got Jack Clarke still going at Milan, you can change it and get something going the other way [but it's a risk] it's hard to change because you've got these battles going on. We brought Yasin [Ayari] on and he immediately drove through the centre, then you've got Haji and when he goes through, you're just waiting for him to put in the far corner like Thierry Henry used to do. It could then have been three points and a great result but it just didn't quite happen.

"It was a really good game. The most difficult thing is to score the goals and both teams found that. They've not got a recognised striker but Bellingham put himself about, Dack dropped into pockets... they've got real pace as well.