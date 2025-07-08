Real Madrid rule out Gonzalo García transfer despite Sunderland interest, per Fabrizio Romano report

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s pursuit of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García looks set to end in disappointment, with the Spanish giants now ruling out any transfer for the in-demand forward.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Real Madrid are not entertaining loan or permanent offers for the 20-year-old forward, despite recent interest from across Europe – including the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were among the clubs linked with a big-money move for García this summer, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming the newly-promoted Premier League side had submitted a proposal worth £25.3million, including a 25% sell-on clause. That offer was said to have taken into account Real Madrid’s pre-existing €40million (£33.7million) buy-back clause, with the hope of tempting the La Liga outfit into doing business.

However, any optimism appears to have been short-lived. According to Romano, Madrid’s stance is now clear. “Real Madrid won’t listen to any loan or permanent deal proposals for Gonzalo García,” he wrote on X. “He’s expected to stay at the club at this stage, with Xabi Alonso very happy.”

García has impressed during Madrid’s pre-season preparations and was a standout performer during the recent FIFA Club World Cup campaign, where he topped the scoring charts. His rise has reportedly caught the attention of several clubs across Europe, but Madrid believe the player has a future at the Bernabéu under new head coach Alonso, who previously worked with him at Bayer Leverkusen.

From Sunderland’s perspective, the news may come as a blow after weeks of tracking the young forward, who was seen as a potential marquee signing to bolster Régis Le Bris’ attacking options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats have already spent heavily in the window, completing deals for Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Chemsedine Talbi – and had earmarked a top-level striker as the next key addition. García’s finishing, movement and versatility across the front line made him an attractive prospect. Despite Madrid’s hard stance, Sunderland are expected to continue exploring forward options before the window closes, with other targets – including Luis Javier Suárez and Armand Laurienté – still under consideration.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Foot Mercato report that Sunderland are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. The 24-year-old, who featured for Morocco’s U23s, is attracting strong interest from Leeds United and Wolves, as well as Serie A trio Juventus, Roma and Milan.

El Aynaoui is valued at around €23million (£19.5million) and is seen as a dynamic midfield option capable of playing in a two or a three. Sunderland have already completed the signing of Le Fée in a similar role, but El Aynaoui’s versatility and defensive attributes make him a natural fit for Premier League adaptation.

According to reports, Sunderland have also shown interest in RC Strasbourg right-back Gela Doué, although they may face competition. However, Fabrizio Romano claims that AC Milan have had a €15million (£12.6million) offer rejected, with the Ligue 1 side insisting the 21-year-old is not for sale this summer. Strasbourg – owned by the BlueCo consortium – reportedly value Doué at around €35million (£29.6million). Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen.

Here’s how Sunderland’s senior summer signings are shaping up so far:

Enzo Le Fée – £20million

– £20million Noah Sadiki – up to £19.5million

– up to £19.5million Habib Diarra – up to £30million

– up to £30million Chemsedine Talbi – £19.5million

Total potential spend so far: £89million