Reading vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Tony Mowbray makes one change and Jewison Bennette makes the squad
Sunderland face Reading in the Championship tonight – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Middlesbrough but are dealing with multiple injury setbacks.
Ross Stewart is set to be sidelined for the next few weeks with a thigh injury, and a lack of striker alternatives will provide challenges for head coach Tony Mowbray.
Reading have started the season well and won four of their last five matches heading into the fixture.
We’ll have all the build-up, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Reading vs Sunderland
Last updated: Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 19:13
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke, Pritchard, Roberts, Simms
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Bennette, Dajaku, Diallo
- Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, Hutchinson, McIntyre, Hoilett, Loum, Fornah, Hendrick, Ince, Joao
- Subs: Bouzanis, Guinness-Walker, Rahman, Abrefa, Ehibhatiomhan, Craig, Meite
What to make of that side
So as expected it’s one change from the side which started against Middlesbrough, with Aji Alese coming in to make his first league start for Sunderland in place of the injured Dennis Cirkin.
Jewison Bennette is on the bench for the first time since joining the Black Cats last month,
Bailey Wright also drops out of the squad as Trai Hume is named on the bench.
Reading make one change from their 2-1 win over Stoke last time out as Mamadou Loum returns to the starting XI in place of Shane Long.
How Reading will start
We’ve arrived at Reading
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for the match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; O’Nien, Batth, Alese; Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke; Pritchard, Roberts; Simms
Predicted Reading XI: Lumley; Yiadom, Holmes, Hutchinson, McIntyre, Rahman; Loum, Fornah, Hendrick; Ince, Joao
Reading team news
Reading could welcome back striker Shane Long, who has been sidelined with an injury, as well as forward Yakou Meite and midfielder Mamadou Loum.
“Yak is back training, maybe it is too early to start but he should be back in contention either this week on Wednesday,” said Royals boss Paul Ince.
“Mamadou Loum is also back in training.”
Former Sunderland midfielder Ovie Ejaria remains sidelined, though, along with defenders Naby Sarr and Scott Dann.
“Naby will be another couple of weeks, he won’t be back before Wigan I wouldn’t have thought,” Ince added.
“Ovie is back in the gym doing some stuff and was on the grass today, but not doing too much.
“So I’m hoping after the international break he will be back.”
Mowbray on Reading
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about tonight’s opponents:
“I think they have done exceptionally well and I don’t think anybody would have thought they would be where they are in the league because of the player they lost in John Swift, who I think is one of the best players in the Championship over the last few years, went to West Brom on a free transfer.
I think Joao is an important player for them. When I first joined Blackburn he was there on loan and is a very talented individual that they lost for a lot of last season, but he’s back fit and scoring goals.
I think Paul Ince has galvanised them and done an extremely good job. They have beaten teams like Stoke and Middlesbrough and found a way to get results.
“It’s a game we believe we can go to Reading and give them problems. We have talked a lot this week about who is going to score the goals and step up with Ross not on the pitch for a few weeks.
“We will see in these games who is going to step up and put the ball in the back of the net.”
How Reading are shaping up
Reading are fourth in the table after eight games and have won four of their last five matches.
To find out more about Paul Ince’s side we caught up with Royals reporter Jonathan Low from Berkshire Live on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast:
Here’s what he said when asked about Reading’s start to the season:
“I think it’s been exceptionally good really.
“I don’t think anyone would have imagined Reading to be in the top half of the table, let alone in the top three places come the middle of September.
“They have been under a transfer embargo and lost a lot of key players over the summer but they have done really well so far this season.They have blown rather hot and cold but predominantly hot.
“Two of their defeats in the league came against Rotherham and Sheffield United (both 4-0). Rotherham was just a disaster from start to finish and they were 4-0 down at half-time, similar at Sheffield United who were just a class apart and it was effectively men against boys.
“To be fair to them in the other games they’ve shown some real sort of resilience, metal and quality overall.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Top scorer Ross Stewart has been sidelined for at least six weeks with a thigh issue and could be out longer.
Dennis Cirkin is also set to miss tonight’s match, as well as Saturday’s trip to Watford, but should be ready to return after next week’s international break.
Amad Diallo came off the bench against Middlesbrough to make his Sunderland debut, and could make his first start for the club.
Fellow new signings Abdoullah Ba, Edouard Michut and Jewison Bennette have been training this week.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship match at Reading.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the night.