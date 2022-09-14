Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about tonight’s opponents:

“I think they have done exceptionally well and I don’t think anybody would have thought they would be where they are in the league because of the player they lost in John Swift, who I think is one of the best players in the Championship over the last few years, went to West Brom on a free transfer.

I think Joao is an important player for them. When I first joined Blackburn he was there on loan and is a very talented individual that they lost for a lot of last season, but he’s back fit and scoring goals.

I think Paul Ince has galvanised them and done an extremely good job. They have beaten teams like Stoke and Middlesbrough and found a way to get results.

“It’s a game we believe we can go to Reading and give them problems. We have talked a lot this week about who is going to score the goals and step up with Ross not on the pitch for a few weeks.