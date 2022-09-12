Reading vs Sunderland: Is the game on Sky and NOWTV? Can I watch on SAFSEE?

The Black Cats lost their last fixture against Middlesbrough in the second tier before the scheduled clash at the Stadium of Light against Millwall was postponed due to The Queen’s passing.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Reading:

When is Reading vs Sunderland?

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Millwall takes place on Wednesday, September 14. Kick-off at the Select Car Leasing Stadium is at 8pm.

Is Reading vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

The clash between Sunderland and Reading will be broadcast on TV in the UK as the match has been chosen by Sky Sports for coverage.

Television coverage of the game for Sky subscribers will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:30pm with kick-off coming at 8pm.

Sky customers can also stream the game via Sky Go on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. However, supporters in the UK will not be able to stream the game through SAFSEE.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season after stress fractures in both of his heels.

Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Dennis Cirkin was also forced off during the match against Boro with a hamstring problem, yet the defender should be available after the upcoming international break.

"Dennis will be out for one to two weeks and it is as slight an injury as you will see,” said Mowbray. “He should be back in action within a fortnight.”

What are the latest betting odds?

Sunderland win: 7/4

Draw: 9/4

Reading win: 83/50