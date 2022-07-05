Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royals have committed their support for the ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ campaign, led by the Football Supporter’s Association, which encourages clubs to limit away ticket prices to £20 for adults and £15 for concessions.

Reading say they will follow these recommendations, but only if clubs ‘commit in advance to a reciprocal arrangement’ in the reverse fixture.

Reading, who finished last season just one spot above the relegation zone, released this statement to the other 23 Championship clubs, detailing these ticketing plans ahead of next season:

‘For the 2022-23 season there will be a marginal price rise to our ticket prices. We are very proud, however, that our matchday ticket prices remain amongst the most competitive across the Championship.

‘Since 2016, we have championed Twenty’s Plenty and although we have now raised our prices above £20, your Club will be given the opportunity to offer your fans £20 tickets when your team visits Reading next season…but only if you commit in advance to a reciprocal arrangement for our away fans not to pay more than £20 in the reverse fixture.’

Sunderland fans are due to travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to watch their side in action against the Royals on Wednesday, September 14.

If a reciprocal agreement between Reading and Sunderland is not reached, then Black Cats fans could pay up to £27 for an adult ticket and £18 for concession admission.

Sunderland fans celebrating at Wembley Stadium (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)