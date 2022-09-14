News you can trust since 1873
Reading 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights after Jack Clarke goal, Patrick Roberts double and Ellis Simms injury blow

Sunderland recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Reading to move up to sixth in the Championship table.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:38 pm

The Black Cats were dealt a first-half blow when striker Ellis Simms limped off the pitch with an injury.

Yet two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position.

Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint biggest win of the season.

Jack Clarke

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Reading 0 Sunderland 3 (Roberts, 39, 41) (Clarke, 69)

Last updated: Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 22:26

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Gooch, Evans (Bennette, 81) , Neil, Clarke, Pritchard (Matete, 73), Roberts (Diallo, 73), Simms (Embleton, 37)
  • Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Bennette, Dajaku, Diallo
  • Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, Hutchinson (Meite, 65) , McIntyre, Hoilett, Loum (Rahman, 45), Fornah, Hendrick, Ince, Joao (Craig, 81)
  • Subs: Bouzanis, Guinness-Walker, Rahman, Abrefa, Ehibhatiomhan, Craig, Meite
Show new updates
Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 22:26

Mowbray on Simms’ injury

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:57

Full-time reaction from the Select Car Leasing Stadium

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:55

FULL-TIME: Reading 0 Sunderland 3

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:49

Three minutes added time

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:46

85’ Joao makes way for Reading

It hasn’t been the Reading striker’s night as he makes way for Michael Craig.

At the other end the hosts are all over the place. Bennette ran through on goal there and forced Lumley into a save at the keeper’s near post with his foot.

That would have been some start to the winger’s Sunderland career.

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:43

81’ Bennette on for his debut

Sunderland could have added a fourth after Diallo’s low pass released Clarke, whose chipped effort went wide of the post.

Bennette has now replaced Evans.

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:39

79’ Over from Meite

Reading still haven’t really threatened Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal.

Meite wastes another effort as he fires an effort over from the edge of the box.

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:33

73’ A standing ovation for Roberts

The Sunderland fans are on their feet as Roberts makes way. He’s been excewllent tonight.

Pritchard has also been withdrawn as Diallo and Matete come on.

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:31

69’ GOAAAALLLLL!!!! CLARKE!!!

It’s three!

Sunderland cut Reading open down the right there before Neil’s low cross found Clarke.

The winger cut inside of his man before beting Lumley with a low finish.

Right in front of the away fans.

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:25

65’ Second change for Reading

Forward Yakou Meite has come on for defender Sam Hutchinson.

