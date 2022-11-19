4. Dennis Cirkin - From Tottenham

An excellent find. While too much reliance was placed on Cirkin last season, in his first full campaign as a senior player, the left-back has made big improvements since his arrival from Tottenham. Still only 20, the defender looks like he can be a long-term asset, while there have even been reports that Spurs may look to re-sign him. 9/10

Photo: Frank Reid