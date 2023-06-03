1 . Leon Dajaku - From Union Berlin - 4/10

Sunderland signed the German winger permanently following their promotion from League One, after a clause was triggered in his contract. It simply hasn’t worked out this season, though, with Dajaku making just 10 Championship appearances before being loaned out to Swiss side St Gallen in January. It was never disclosed how long the 22-year-old’s contract is and he now seems further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light. 4 Photo: Frank Reid