We’ve rated Sunderland’s last 14 signings from the past two transfer windows following the club’s promotion back to the Championship.
Sunderland will be looking to strengthen in this summer’s transfer window - but how have they fared over the last 12 months?
In the past year the Black Cats have made 14 senior signings, permanent and loans, following their promotion back to the Championship.
We’ve taken a closer look at every transfer and given them a mark out of 10 based on their performances so far, potential and the terms of the deal.
1. Leon Dajaku - From Union Berlin - 4/10
Sunderland signed the German winger permanently following their promotion from League One, after a clause was triggered in his contract. It simply hasn’t worked out this season, though, with Dajaku making just 10 Championship appearances before being loaned out to Swiss side St Gallen in January. It was never disclosed how long the 22-year-old’s contract is and he now seems further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light. 4 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Ballard - From Arsenal - 8/10
Dan Ballard - While the 23-year-old only made 19 Championship appearances during the 2022/23 season, he still looks like a fine signing, arriving from Arsenal for a reported fee of around £2million. Ballard is a strong central defender who is comfortable on the ball and has his best years ahead of him. Sunderland will just have to hope his injury record improves. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jack Clarke - From Tottenham - 10/10
Despite suggestions Sunderland bought Clarke for £10million, the winger’s arrival from Tottenham cost significantly less. Still only 22, Clarke signed a four-year deal with the Black Cats last summer, before scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists during the 2022/23 campaign. His performances have led to reported interest from Premier League clubs. 10 Photo: Martin Swinney
4. Alex Bass - From Portsmouth - 5/10
Anthony Patterson’s form has meant Bass, 25, hasn’t really received an opportunity since joining Sunderland from Portsmouth last summer, making just two senior appearances in cup competitions. The Black Cats resisted the temptation to sign a more experienced goalkeeper to challenge Patterson last summer - a decision which appears to have paid off. 5 Photo: Martin Swinney