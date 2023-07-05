News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman

Rating every single incoming Sunderland transfer sanctioned by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman - photo gallery

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was appointed back in December 2020.
By James Copley
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST

In his time at the Academy of Light, the former Birmingham City man has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing squad with the Wearsiders focusing on their academy, and buying young players to be nurtured and blooded in the first team.

It is a strategy that has produced results, with Speakman providing a squad that Alex Neil managed to brilliantly turn into promotion winners following Lee Johnson’s under-achievement.

However, with any recruitment strategy, there are pros and cons. Speakman has been criticised in some quarters for not providing Sunderland with enough depth, as evidenced by the injuries to Ross Stewart and the recall of Ellis Simms which left Tony Mowbray without any senior strikers for large parts of last season.

Here, though, we drill down into every signing sanctioned by Speakman since his arrival at the club and rate them from one to ten.

Note that we don’t include the signings of Luis Hemir Semedo, Jobe Bellingham, Nectar Triantis and Jenson Seelt as they haven’t played for the club as of yet and we haven’t included youth team signings like Timur Tuterov.

Ross Stewart

The big striker was spotted by Lee Johnson and brought to Sunderland under Kristjaan Speakman as Charlie Wyke's replacement. Stewart has been a magnificent addition since his arrival and is one of the standard bearers for the current recruitment models. 10/10

1. Ross Stewart

The big striker was spotted by Lee Johnson and brought to Sunderland under Kristjaan Speakman as Charlie Wyke's replacement. Stewart has been a magnificent addition since his arrival and is one of the standard bearers for the current recruitment models. 10/10 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Carl Winchester

Winchester proved to be a decent signing for Sunderland after being plucked from Forest Green Rovers. Another player Lee Johnson was familiar with. "Winniesta" helped Sunderland to promotion and turned in some battling performances in midfield, right back and right centre-back. Every team needs players like Carl Winchester. 7/10.

2. Carl Winchester

Winchester proved to be a decent signing for Sunderland after being plucked from Forest Green Rovers. Another player Lee Johnson was familiar with. "Winniesta" helped Sunderland to promotion and turned in some battling performances in midfield, right back and right centre-back. Every team needs players like Carl Winchester. 7/10. Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Jordan Jones

Produced some moments of real quality but lacked consistency and was part of a team that ultimately failed to get promoted during his six-month loan deal. The logic in the transfer was clear to see but it just didn't quite work out in the end. 5/10.

3. Jordan Jones

Produced some moments of real quality but lacked consistency and was part of a team that ultimately failed to get promoted during his six-month loan deal. The logic in the transfer was clear to see but it just didn't quite work out in the end. 5/10. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Jake Vokins

Vokins was brought in as cover but largely struggled due to injury and covid issues. Again, the logic of signing the player was clear: a young, hungry and talented player to push the first team. However, it didn't happen for Vokins at Sunderland and he only made four league appearances. 2/10.

4. Jake Vokins

Vokins was brought in as cover but largely struggled due to injury and covid issues. Again, the logic of signing the player was clear: a young, hungry and talented player to push the first team. However, it didn't happen for Vokins at Sunderland and he only made four league appearances. 2/10. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
