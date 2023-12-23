'Rarely a good idea' - Reims player delivers verdict on Sunderland's approaches to Will Still
Maxime Busi is pleased that Will Still is remaining at Reims after Sunderland's approaches to the head coach.
Stade de Reims’ Maxime Busi is delighted that Will Still has remained in his post after interest from Sunderland.
Still was tipped to take the head coach job at the Academy of Light after Tony Mowbray was dismissed with the club sitting just three points off the play-offs. However, following talks between the two parties, Still remained at Reims as Sunderland moved to appoint former QPR and Rangers manager Michael Beale.
“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s in demand, because he does great things. We knew that there had already been other approaches, before Sunderland. There is a lot of light on him and on Reims, it is also good for the team,” Busi said.
“Personally, I think that leaving in January is rarely a good idea. This means that the team to be taken over is in a bit of a crisis,” Busi explained. I don’t know if it’s ideal for him. But if he finds a project that interests him and Reims is also there…”