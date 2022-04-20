Sunderland supporters will get right behind their side once again over the next week as they face a home double header against Cambridge United and Rotherham United.

The two fixtures will go a long wait to deciding whether Alex Neil’s side secure a League One play-off place and give themselves a chance to end their four-year stay in English football’s third tier.

Two bumper attendances are expected at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats look to set themselves up for a visit to struggling Morecambe on the final day of the season.

The impressive crowds that have been witnessed on Wearside throughout the league season have been a credit to supporters and they will hope one final push can get their side over the line.

Sunderland will face fierce competition to secure a top six finish, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Arygle also in the mix.

But where do Sunderland lie in the list of average attendances in League One?

There are a whole host of big-name clubs in the third tier and several that have plied their trade in the Premier League in the not-too-distant past.

There are a number of eye-catching average attendances being posted by clubs across the division - and Sunderland are one of them as the Wearside faithful show their incredible loyalty and passion once again.

