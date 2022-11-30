Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the first time in almost a month.

The Black Cats host Millwall in the first Championship game following the break for the World Cup in Qatar. Sunderland know a win against Gary Rowett’s side would see them end the weekend in 10th place and take them to a haul of 30 points from 21 games, putting them just one point behind their opponents.

Even though they will enjoy the backing of their home crowd, Sunderland’s record in front of their own fans this season has not been a great one with the Black Cats managing just two wins at the Stadium of Light. Both of these came against their fellow promoted sides with Sunderland registering just one home win since the end of August.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s record in-front of their home fans compares to the home records of every other Championship side this season:

1. Burnley Record at home this season = played: 11, won: 7, drawn: 4, lost: 0, points: 25 (+13 GD) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Blackburn Rovers Record at home this season = played: 10, won: 8, drawn: 0, lost: 2, points: 24 (+10 GD) Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3. Millwall Record at home this season = played: 10, won: 7, drawn: 1, lost: 2, points: 22 (+9 GD) Photo: Chloe Knott Photo Sales

4. Watford Record at home this season = played: 10, won: 6, drawn: 1, lost: 3, points: 19 (+7 GD) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales