During the game with Oxford United on Saturday, Patterson made a crucial save to deny Ciaron Brown, a stop that Alex Neil described as a ‘key moment’.

"The second one is an excellent save,” Neil said. "That was a key moment, and he made the difference for us.”

Patterson didn’t start the season as Sunderland’s No.1. and was due to return to Notts County on loan but was kept on Wearside.

Keeping Patterson at the club has benefitted the Black Cats as he now finds himself above Bayern Munich loanee Ron-Thorben Hoffmann in the pecking order.

Here, from lowest to highest, we rank the 13 goalkeepers that have the highest clean sheet percentage this season and where Patterson and Hoffmann’s stats ranks alongside the division’s best shot stoppers this season:

(Note: only players that have played more than 10 times in the league this season are eligible)

1. Marko Marosi Shrewsbury Town have flirted with relegation this season, but it seems that they have done enough to survive the drop. One major reason for that is down to Marosi who has kept 14 clean sheets this season for Salop. He has a clean sheet percentage of 33.3% this season.

2. Ron-Thorben Hoffmann The German started the season as Sunderland's No.1. but has since lost his place because of Anthony Patterson's impressive form. In his 23 starts, Hoffmann kept eight clean sheets, giving him a clean sheet percentage of 34.8%.

3. Craig MacGillivray MacGillivray has missed just two games for Charlton this season and has kept 14 clean sheets in 40 appearances - including four in his last six outings. He has a clean sheet percentage of 35%.

4. Ben Amos Amos has been an ever-present for the side that have the second-best defensive record in the division. He has kept 14 clean sheets this season, giving him a clean sheet percentage of 35%.