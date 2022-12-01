Ranked! Photos of every Championship club’s record transfer and how Sunderland, Sheffield United, Watford and West Brom players have fared - gallery
The January transfer window is just a month away - will any Championship side break their record transfer when it opens?
January is a notoriously difficult time for clubs to conclude transfers as prices soar and teams encounter reluctance from selling teams to negotiate deals.
However, it does provide managers an opportunity to strengthen their squad ahead of a crucial period of the season.
Sunderland were active last winter window and brought in a core of players that would, ultimately, help lead them to promotion from League One - and it’s a window they are still benefiting from now.
But will any Championship club look to spend big this window and could we see some existing club record fees being smashed as clubs go in search of that big difference maker?
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank every Championship club’s record purchase by value and see how their various career paths played out following their move.