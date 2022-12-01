The January transfer window is just a month away - will any Championship side break their record transfer when it opens?

January is a notoriously difficult time for clubs to conclude transfers as prices soar and teams encounter reluctance from selling teams to negotiate deals.

However, it does provide managers an opportunity to strengthen their squad ahead of a crucial period of the season.

Sunderland were active last winter window and brought in a core of players that would, ultimately, help lead them to promotion from League One - and it’s a window they are still benefiting from now.

But will any Championship club look to spend big this window and could we see some existing club record fees being smashed as clubs go in search of that big difference maker?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank every Championship club’s record purchase by value and see how their various career paths played out following their move.

Rotherham United - Jon Taylor (€600k) Taylor spent three seasons at Rotherham after joining the club from Doncaster Rovers in 2016. He left the Millers in August 2019 to join Doncaster Rovers but an injury has meant he has featured just eight times for Donny this season.

Blackpool - DJ Campbell (€1.5million) Campbell had a plethora of clubs during his playing career and was signed by Blackpool for a club record fee ahead of their maiden Premier League campaign. He retired in 2015 after a spell at Maidenhead United.

Luton Town - Carlton Morris (€2million) Morris joined the Hatters from Barnsley this summer and has bagged eight goals in 21 games for Luton so far this season, already beating the seven strikes he managed for the Tykes last year.

Preston North End - Neil Mellor (€2.3million) Mellor joined Preston from Liverpool in 2006 and spent four seasons at Deepdale. Mellor moved on-loan to Sheffield Wednesday on loan in 2010 before retiring from the game in 2012. He now works as a pundit on Sky Sports.