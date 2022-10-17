The win over Wigan Athletic ended a run of four games without a win for the Black Cats - a streak that included back-to-back goalless draws in-front of their own fans against Preston North End and Blackpool.

An early second-half strike from Elliot Embleton cancelled-out Charlie Wyke’s opener before Dennis Cirkin’s winner in the 72nd minute secured all three points for Tony Mowbray’s side.

As ever, attendances at the Stadium of Light this season have been among some of the biggest throughout the country and, despite that win at the weekend being just the second time this season Sunderland have won on home turf, it does promise to be a very intriguing season at the Stadium of Light this campaign.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank:

