News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Applause on the 13th minute in memory of Sunderland fan Oliver Graham. (Picture by FRANK REID)

Ranked! How Sunderland’s stunning home attendances compare with Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton & Co - photo gallery

Sunderland returned to the Stadium of Light with a bang on Saturday.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

The win over Wigan Athletic ended a run of four games without a win for the Black Cats - a streak that included back-to-back goalless draws in-front of their own fans against Preston North End and Blackpool.

An early second-half strike from Elliot Embleton cancelled-out Charlie Wyke’s opener before Dennis Cirkin’s winner in the 72nd minute secured all three points for Tony Mowbray’s side.

As ever, attendances at the Stadium of Light this season have been among some of the biggest throughout the country and, despite that win at the weekend being just the second time this season Sunderland have won on home turf, it does promise to be a very intriguing season at the Stadium of Light this campaign.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top 20 attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank:

1. Manchester United

Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,437

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

2. West Ham

Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,445

Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,587

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

4. Arsenal

Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,122

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Photo Sales
Stadium of LightNewcastle UnitedLeeds UnitedSunderlandWigan Athletic
Next Page
Page 1 of 5