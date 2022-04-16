Rangers, Norwich and Swansea target Ross Stewart in demand as ex boss lifts lid on striker - 'Are we talking £4million or £5million?'

Stewart – who has another year on his Sunderland deal - is reported to be wanted by Rangers, Swansea City and Norwich City this summer.

And his former manager has warned he won’t come cheap if clubs do make a move for him.

Former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell told the Daily Record: “Ross’ quality is probably far beyond what most people think.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

“To my mind, he has every attribute you’d want from a striker when you consider his hold-up play, his pace, his ability to finish with his head and feet.

“Could he offer something to a club like Rangers? One hundred per cent.

“I think he’d really surprise a lot of people."

He added: “He’s got another year left on his contract, so I think Sunderland will be looking for some serious money for him.

“If they’re prepared to sell, I genuinely think we’re going to be talking big numbers to sign a guy of his quality who has now proven himself at a certain level.

“I think he can go higher again and at that stage it comes down to money where he goes.

“I’m very friendly with Ross’ agent, I speak to him regularly and I think it’s going to be a situation where a number of clubs down south will be prepared to pay significant sums to get their hands on someone like him.

“So it looks like Rangers will have to do something similar if they’re serious.

“Are we talking £4million or £5million? I don’t know but I’d imagine there are clubs down south prepared to pay that type of money.”

The Sunderland striker has been in good form after replacing Charlie Wyke and has scored 22 goals in League One.

He was recently called into the Scotland squad.

Stewart, 25, signed for Sunderland last year after impressing with Ross County.