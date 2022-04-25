Sunderland maintained their impressive run of form in League One with a comprehensive victory over Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats secured all three points with an emphatic 5-1 win at the Stadium of Light, and are now well-placed to finish in one of the play-off spots, but face a tricky clash against high-flying Rotherham United in midweek.

Manager Alex Neil will be hopeful that his side can replicate the imperious display they put in at the weekend, however, and the Scot was more than satisfied with what he saw from his side.

“From minute one we were great,” Neil said.

“We moved the ball really well, we had a really clear approach in terms of how we wanted to approach the game and I thought the lads carried out it magnificently well.

“We could have had double figures, there were numerous excellent performances right across the pitch.

“What pleased me most was off the back of our half-time team talk, our professionalism in the second half. We talked about starving them of the ball, keep rotating it, and the chances will come.

“That’s exactly what we did.”

