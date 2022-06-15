Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

It appears former Sunderland striker Josh Maja has hit another stumbling block in his career since leaving Wearside.

The forward, who spent last season on loan at Stoke City, has found himself in the third tier once again after Bordeaux were relegated after breaching financial regulations.

It is likely the French club will look to offload Maja in a bid to raise some funds, with the Potters considering a permanent move for the 23-year-old.

If Maja returns to the Championship club then Sunderland could gain 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on the sale due to a clause in his contract when he left the Stadium of Light.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Millwall midfielder joins League One club Ben Thompson has signed a two-year deal with Peterborough United after he was released by Gillingham following their relegation. The 26-year-old left Millwall in January after ten years with the club. (PUFC) Photo Sales

2. QPR to snap up free signing of ex-Chelsea defender QPR are close to completing a deal for Jake Clarke-Salter after he was released by Chelsea at the end of last season. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Coventry City. (The 72) Photo Sales

3. Bournemouth in 'advanced talks' to sign Blackburn star Bournemouth are reportedly closing in on a deal for Joe Rothwell once his contract with Blackburn Rovers expires at the end of the month. Fulham and Nottingham Forest are thought to have fallen behind in the race for his signature. (Bournemouth Echo) Photo Sales

4. Norwich target potential Max Aarons replacement It is thought that Max Aarons could be on his way out of Carrow Road this summer and Norwich City are reportedly interested in replacing him with West Ham defender, Ryan Fredericks. The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire this month. (Football League World) Photo Sales